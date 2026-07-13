Car overturns on roof on Trakia highway

A car with a mother and child left the roadway and overturned on its roof on the 261st kilometer of the “Trakia“ highway in the Sliven region. The incident occurred at around 1:00 p.m. today, with both passengers being transported to a medical facility for a thorough examination, bTV reports.

According to initial information from the Ministry of Interior - Sliven, the traffic accident occurred after the woman behind the wheel lost control of the car. The car left the roadway and then spectacularly flipped onto its roof.

Police and emergency teams were immediately dispatched to the scene.

Despite the serious material damage to the vehicle, the worst-case scenario was avoided. The injured were taken for medical examination, but initial data is encouraging.

“They are in good condition and do not have serious injuries“, reported the police in Sliven.

The competent authorities continue to work to clarify the exact reasons that led to the accident on the busy section of the highway.