Police fine Alexander Kadiev for behind-the-wheel video

The Sofia police imposed a fine of 51 euros and took away 8 checkpoints from actor Alexander Kadiev after he published a video clip filmed by him personally while driving in Sofia. The sanction was imposed for using a mobile phone behind the wheel in rainy weather, while his daughter was also riding in the car.

The violation was registered over the past 24 hours in the capital. According to the published footage, the popular TV presenter and actor is driving a convertible car during heavy rain, using a selfie stick to film himself and his daughter. In the clip, uploaded to his personal Facebook profile, Kadiev jokes with the words: "Storm, and we drive a convertible. And we are sleeping on our vests".

However, his publication attracted the attention of the law enforcement agencies from the Sofia Regional Department of Internal Affairs, who took immediate administrative measures against the driver.

After the police established the violation, a report was drawn up for the actor. Kadiev has already received his criminal decree, which provides for a financial sanction of 51 euros and the removal of 8 checkpoints from his driver's license.

He commented on the situation publicly, admitting his guilt for the specific violation of traffic rules. "I got the fine. Deserved. I was using a phone behind the wheel and I take responsibility", Kadiev stated.

Despite accepting his punishment, Alexander Kadiev sharply criticized the work of the state apparatus in Bulgaria. In his position, he emphasizes the double standard in the administration of justice and the lack of adequate action against large-scale abuses.

"I only wish we could see the same determination towards those who have been stealing the state, our billions and our future for 40 years. Towards the people because of whom our roads look like a death trap, the guardrails kill, healthcare is drowning in corruption and abuses for hundreds of millions, as well as for all the other problems we live with every day, and the institutions too often look the other way", the actor is categorical.

He ends his public comment with a call for general justice: "The law must apply to everyone. And to the citizen with a phone. And for the man who stole an entire country."