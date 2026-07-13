Dimitar Ganev: It is clear that PB will lose support, the question is at what pace

So far we see that Prime Minister Radev is not the "new Orban", but he does not follow a pro-Brussels line either, i.e. he will try to position himself somewhere in the middle. I expect this to be the line of behavior of "Progressive Bulgaria" and Radev, without changing the general direction of the country. Such a comment was made by the political scientist and sociologist from the "Trend" agency Dimitar Ganev in an interview with Nova News.

According to him, however, the support of "Progressive Bulgaria" will no longer grow from now on, pointing out that every formation inevitably loses approval when it comes to power.

„The central question is how quickly this support will fall. „Progressive Bulgaria“ faces two serious tests - the presidential elections in the fall and the local elections next year. I believe that „Progressive Bulgaria“ will try its best to maintain public support in order to reaffirm its support in the presidential elections,“ Ganev explained.

He emphasized that the current season does not suggest the organization of mass protests against the cabinet, such as we witnessed at the end of last year against the government of Rosen Zhelyazkov.

The sociologist predicts that the new political season after the end of the summer will begin with the election campaign for the presidential elections and suggested that the vote for the first round will most likely be held on October 25, and the runoff - on October 1 November.

His expectations are that the candidacy of Iliana Yotova will be nominated by an Initiative Committee and supported by “Progressive Bulgaria“.

On the part of the PP and DB, Dimitar Ganev expects their common candidate to be Andrey Gyurov, noting that the former caretaker prime minister has a relatively high level of trust and is recognized by the democratic community in the country.

Regarding GERB, he stated that the party is in a difficult situation and it is extremely important for it to consolidate its second position after the parliamentary elections.

Ganev even put forward a hypothesis in which GERB would also support Gyurov's candidacy if his nomination is nominated by an Initiative Committee.