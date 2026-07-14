Accident in Varna: Child injured after spectacular drift by 20-year-old driver

A six-year-old child was injured in a serious accident in Varna, caused by a 20-year-old driver who was performing dangerous drift maneuvers.

The accident occurred at a key intersection in the city and ended with a car overturned on its roof and serious material damage to two other vehicles, the press center of the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs (ODMVR) - Varna officially announced.

How did the incident on “Vyara“ Street come about?

According to official information from the police in the seaside city, the 20-year-old driver was driving at high speed on Tsar Osvoboditel Boulevard. While performing a drift maneuver and a subsequent turn to turn onto Vera Street, the young man lost full control of his car.

As a result of the risky driving, the car hit the curb hard and then overturned on the roadway ceiling. The subsequent impact seriously damaged two other cars that were driving in the area.

The condition of the injured child

A family with their young child was traveling in one of the hit vehicles. As reported by the Bulgarian Telegraph Agency (BTA) correspondent in Varna, Danail Voykov, a 6-year-old child was injured as a result of the collision and the broken windows. He is received cuts from the glass fragments. He was provided with medical assistance on the spot, with doctors confirming that the injuries were superficial and there was no danger to his life. The parents in the same car, as well as the driver of the third car involved, escaped with only a fright and were not injured.

Sanctions and alcohol and drug tests

The teams of the “Traffic Police“ that arrived at the scene of the accident tested the 20-year-old perpetrator of the accident. His alcohol and drug tests yielded negative results.

Despite the clean tests, the law enforcement authorities took immediate and strict administrative measures against the offender. The young man was issued with administrative offenses for the traffic accident and for performing dangerous maneuvers (drift). His driving license was revoked on the spot for a period of one year.

The case continues to be clarified by the Ministry of Interior authorities, and the incident has once again sparked serious discussions on social networks in Varna regarding road safety and the conduct of unregulated races and drifts in urban conditions.