Prime Minister Rumen Radev will visit Paris, where, at the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron, he will attend the traditional military parade on the occasion of France's national holiday. According to official information from the government press service, the prestigious event is taking place on the emblematic Place de la Concorde. A significant highlight of this year's parade is the official participation of Bulgarian guardsmen, who will march alongside French military units.

The day before the large-scale military parade, the Bulgarian Prime Minister was invited as a guest to the official reception for heads of state and government, given personally by the French head of state at the Elysee Palace. Together with the Prime Minister, as part of the official The Bulgarian delegation in the French capital also includes Deputy Prime Minister Ivo Hristov and Minister of Foreign Affairs Velislava Petrova.

The visit is another step in deepening bilateral relations, after Prime Minister Radev held a working meeting with Macron in the French Republic at the end of May. Sofia and Paris continue to share united and stable positions on strategic topics for Europe, including the security of the continent, the diversification of energy supplies, support for Ukraine and the European perspective of the Republic of North Macedonia. The two countries are developing active cooperation in key areas such as defense and common European policies.