The third person removed from the EU sanctions lists at the request of Bulgaria and Radev's government is a Russian oligarch...sanctioned under Magnitsky.

The arguments are of course ridiculous.

This was commented on "Facebook" former Foreign Minister Georg Georgiev.

I will only note that the Sofia metro has so far functioned and been adequately serviced without the state having to, at the risk of its international reputation, defend foreign businessmen with a dubious reputation.

One hypothesis stands and it is that the Sofia Municipality may have introduced some additional element with which they requested such a development?

As much as high-profile figures in the Sofia local government are nostalgic for the Soviet/Russian industry and its representatives, I doubt that this is the case.

The sanctioned MI is better than the sanctioned TI, that is the situation.

And all this at the cost of billions in debt and excessive deficit.