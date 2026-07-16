Weather today, forecast for Thursday, July 16: Sun and heat, thermometers jump above 30 degrees

It will be mostly sunny, hot and stable. Forecasters from The National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) predicts permanent warming. Summer temperatures are rising rapidly and will cross the threshold of 30°C.

🌡️ Temperature indicators

Morning temperatures: The minimum values in the early hours will vary between 15°C and 20°C .

The minimum values in the early hours will vary between . Maximum temperatures: During the day, the air will warm up significantly, with thermometers reaching levels between 30°C and 35°C .

During the day, the air will warm up significantly, with thermometers reaching levels between . Hottest regions: In some parts of the Danube Plain and Southwestern Bulgaria, the mercury can reach 36°C .

In some parts of the Danube Plain and Southwestern Bulgaria, the mercury can reach . In the capital: In Sofia, maximum temperatures will remain around pleasant for July 30°C.

🏖️ Weather by region

Over the Mountains: Great hiking weather is expected. It will be mostly sunny, with light to moderate winds and no significant precipitation.

Great hiking weather is expected. It will be mostly sunny, with light to moderate winds and no significant precipitation. On the Black Sea Coast: Beach conditions will be excellent, although it will remain slightly windy in places. The atmosphere is completely stabilized and the probability of local thunderstorms over the sea is now minimal.

According to the famous climatologist Prof. Georgi Rachev, this short-term warming is typical for mid-summer. July 2026 is shaping up to be the first month in nearly 10 years that will remain within the normal climatic temperatures for the season thanks to the frequent alternation of warmer and cooler periods.

Doctors advise avoiding direct exposure to the sun between 11:00 and 16:00, drinking enough fluids and wearing light-colored clothing and hats.