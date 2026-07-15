Parliament adopted the draft budget for 2026 in first reading with 143 votes “for“, 81 – – – – against“, and no abstentions.

The draft budget was supported by &ndquo;Progressive Bulgaria“ and DPS. GERB – UDF, &ndquo;Democratic Bulgaria“, &ndquo;We continue the change“ and “Vazrazhdane“, BTA pointed out.

During the debate, the opposition criticized the deficit and the lack of reforms included in the draft budget. The ruling party explained that this is a “legacy“ budget and with it they show the truth.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Galab Donev described the draft budget for 2026 as “bold, but not reckless“.

The deputies reduced the deadline for proposals between the first and second reading of the bill to five days.