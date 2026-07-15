Radev: For Bulgaria, saving the Recovery and Resilience Plan and the funds in it are no less important than the reforms to which they are related

For Bulgaria, saving the Recovery and Resilience Plan and the funds provided for in it for our country are no less important than the reforms to which they are related and which society expects of us. This was stated by Prime Minister Rumen Radev at a meeting with Iliana Ivanova, a member of the European Court of Auditors. The conversation was attended by Deputy Prime Minister Atanas Pekanov and members of the European Court of Auditors Ivana Maletic and Alejandro Blanco Fernandez, the government's press center reported.

The Prime Minister noted that for the Bulgarian government, the leading priority remains reforms that bring long-term benefits to society, and the restored political stability in the country provides the necessary horizon for their implementation. Radev also pointed out that European funding is an important tool for development, but its effectiveness depends on strengthening citizens' trust in public institutions and implementing policies and reforms that uphold the rule of law, improve the quality of life of citizens and increase the country's competitiveness.

Rumen Radev also noted that the rules and conditions for the absorption of funds from the European Union should be the same for all member states and reiterated that Bulgaria expects the new Competitiveness Fund to function in such a way that its funds also reach less developed member states. Otherwise, according to the Prime Minister, industrial and technological differences in Europe will continue to deepen. Therefore, Rumen Radev once again called for “industrial cohesion“ in the EU, which our country will insist on during the negotiations for the adoption of the next Multiannual Financial Framework of the Union.