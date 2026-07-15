Parvan Simeonov: The new political division in Bulgaria is PB vs. PP-DB. DPS is looking for itself, GERB too

The budget is the main law and it is quite normal for the opposition to be against it. The budget is a statement, it fixes realities at a previous moment. This is a budget that will work for no more than 5 months and a budget that can hardly engage in politics, a line. In this line of thought, the statements of both the ruling party and the opposition are logical. This was stated by political analyst Parvan Simeonov in the program "Denyat na Zivu" on Nova News, quoted by novini.bg.

"Progressive Bulgaria" with this budget they told us "give us another half a year to calculate and you will see the real budget next year", he also said.

According to him, whether there will be protests depends on the opposition. "It would be a mistake to say that the protests in November and December were related to the budget. They were about the budget, but they were against Borisov and Peevski. The budget was just a spark", the political scientist added.

When asked why the MRF supports the proposals of the majority in parliament, he replied: "The MRF is looking for itself, GERB too".

"There is a small opposition - "Vazrazhdane", which will remind Radev that he is not radical enough. There is a serious opposition that lives and breathes more peacefully because they split up, they will criticize the government for not being Western and democratic enough. The question is whether DPS and GERB will find their place. "Progressive Bulgaria" has entered their niche. They are parties oriented towards power, towards municipal government. The new political division in Bulgaria is PB versus PP-DB. "Vazrazhdane" will have a hard time finding a place, but they will find one because they are noisy and radical. But it is not clear how DPS and GERB will find a place", Parvan Simeonov also commented.

According to him, GERB and DPS cadres at the local level will orient themselves towards PB. And he added that there is a disintegration in DPS. "In practice, there is almost no DPS", he said.

The political scientist also pointed out that if PP-DB have a common candidate for president and go to a runoff - the new political picture will be clearly outlined. On one side, Radev's candidate, on the other - the democratic community.

The machines have so far given the most honest results, Parvan Simeonov was categorical. "On paper, we vote in such a way that we don't trust the results ourselves", he added.

Regarding the proposal to have no exit polls on election day, not only in the media, but also on social networks, Simeonov commented: "The topic is very interesting. As an expert, I am "for" this ban. Maybe it really is a good idea for this ban to remain and even become stricter".