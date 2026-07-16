Bulgaria will play a decisive role in ensuring energy supplies to Ukraine during the next winter period through the existing national gas infrastructure. This became clear after the key participation of the Bulgarian Minister of Foreign Affairs Velislava Petrova at the international forum in Kiev, coinciding with the key negotiations for integration between the European Union and Ukraine. The material summarizes the results of the Bulgarian presence as of 3:30 am on July 16, 2026.

Main highlights of the participation of Velislava Petrova

The Bulgarian first diplomat actively participated in the diplomatic talks in the Ukrainian capital, where the “Ukraine - Southeastern Europe” Summit was held. Contrary to indications of internal political disagreement in Sofia after the departure of the so-called “Coalition of those who wish“, the foreign minister defended a firm European position.

Energy Corridor: Bulgaria's capacity to increase natural gas supplies to Ukraine and Moldova through the Vertical Gas Corridor and the Trans-Balkan Gas Pipeline was confirmed.

Bulgaria's capacity to increase natural gas supplies to Ukraine and Moldova through the Vertical Gas Corridor and the Trans-Balkan Gas Pipeline was confirmed. Support for sanctions: Bulgaria signed the forum's joint declaration, urging further tightening of economic sanctions against Russia. The only country present that refused to support it was Serbia.

Bulgaria signed the forum's joint declaration, urging further tightening of economic sanctions against Russia. The only country present that refused to support it was Serbia. Political dialogue: Strategic meetings were held with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sibiha and the management of the gas company “Naftogaz“ (represented by Sergiy Fedorenko and Oleksiy Ryabchin).

Strategic meetings were held with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sibiha and the management of the gas company “Naftogaz“ (represented by Sergiy Fedorenko and Oleksiy Ryabchin). Bulgarian minority: The cooperation process placed a special focus on the security of the largest historical Bulgarian diaspora abroad.

Key results of the EU forum in Ukraine

In parallel with the regional format, epochal agreements for the security of the continent were announced between Brussels and Kiev on Wednesday.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced the conclusion of the first-ever large-scale agreement on joint production of drones between the EU and Ukraine. The aim of the pact is to combine Ukrainian combat know-how with the technological and industrial capacity of secure production sites in Europe. At the same time, the EU has made official progress in membership negotiations with Ukraine, opening Cluster 6, covering foreign relations, security and defense.

International comments and analyses

According to official information disseminated by the Reuters news agency, European leaders see the deal for unmanned systems as a long-term shield against future air threats on the territory of member states.

However, domestic political comments in Bulgaria, quoted by leading media outlets such as “Sega“ and “Mediapool“, highlight an existing paradox. The declaration signed by Minister Petrova on tightening sanctions is at odds with some previous positions of President Rumen Radev, according to whom the country is not able to provide new military aid by the end of the year. Experts in Sofia, quoted by “Nova“ television, were quick to clarify that with regard to gas transmission, this is not a matter of grant aid, but of market supplies at preferential transit fees approved by the European Commission.