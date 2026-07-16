Road situation: RIA with repairs on "Trakia" and "Hemus", what is the traffic at the borders?

Summer traffic in the country is increasing, and with it the introduced changes in traffic on the main roads in Bulgaria. The "Road Infrastructure" Agency (API) announced a series of restrictions due to repairs, mowing of roadside vegetation and inspection of facilities that will make movement difficult in the morning hours. At the same time, the Ministry of Interior is monitoring the situation at the border checkpoints, and the Mountain Rescue Service (PSS) has issued recommendations to holidaymakers.

RIA measures and repairs on the highways

The main restrictions today affect three of the major highways in us:

AM „Trakia“: In the section between 158th and 163rd km (Stara Zagora region) in the direction of Sofia today from 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. roadside vegetation is being removed. Traffic in the overtaking lane is being restricted in stages, with cars being redirected to the active lane. In the Sofia region, the treatment of the shoulders with chemical materials also continues.

In the section between 158th and 163rd km (Stara Zagora region) in the direction of Sofia today from 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. roadside vegetation is being removed. Traffic in the overtaking lane is being restricted in stages, with cars being redirected to the active lane. In the Sofia region, the treatment of the shoulders with chemical materials also continues. AM „Hemus“: Until Friday (July 17) between the 47th and 52nd km in Sofia region, traffic will be gradually narrowed in the overtaking lane from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. again due to vegetation clearing.

Until Friday (July 17) between the 47th and 52nd km in Sofia region, traffic will be gradually narrowed in the overtaking lane from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. again due to vegetation clearing. Struma Motorway: This night, traffic was restricted through the Blagoevgrad and Zheleznitsa tunnels for asphalt pavement inspection, with traffic returning to normal in the morning under increased caution and a speed limit of 70 km/h.

This night, traffic was restricted through the Blagoevgrad and Zheleznitsa tunnels for asphalt pavement inspection, with traffic returning to normal in the morning under increased caution and a speed limit of 70 km/h. Iskar Gorge: On road II-16 Svoge – Eliseina in the area of the village of Opletnya, traffic is carried out in two directions in one lane until 18:00 today. The reason is the filming of a rock slope for reinforcement.

The RIA appeals to drivers to drive with increased caution, to keep their distance and not to undertake risky overtaking.

Traffic at the borders: Data from the Border Police

In the early hours of the day, the Main Directorate “Border Police“ to the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported that the traffic of Bulgarian border checkpoints are mostly normal on all borders with neighboring countries.

Border with Romania: Crossing the Danube Bridge at Ruse – Giurgiu is carried out normally in both lanes. An important clarification for drivers is that the ferry connection Oryahovo – Beket remains temporarily suspended due to the critically low level of the Danube River.

Crossing the Danube Bridge at Ruse – Giurgiu is carried out normally in both lanes. An important clarification for drivers is that the ferry connection Oryahovo – Beket remains temporarily suspended due to the critically low level of the Danube River. Border with Greece: Traffic is calm. Only passenger cars and minibuses up to 3.5 tons are allowed through the checkpoints “Makaza“, “Zlatograd“, “Rudozem“ and “Ivaylovgrad“, while freight traffic is directed to “Kulata“ and “Ilinden“.

Traffic is calm. Only passenger cars and minibuses up to 3.5 tons are allowed through the checkpoints “Makaza“, “Zlatograd“, “Rudozem“ and “Ivaylovgrad“, while freight traffic is directed to “Kulata“ and “Ilinden“. Turkey, Serbia and North Macedonia: No serious congestion of cars was registered at the country's entrances and exits at the beginning of the day, but in the afternoon the traditional summer pressure of citizens passing through is expected.

Summary of fires and accidents

The fire departments and the Ministry of Internal Affairs remain in full mobilization due to the high summer temperatures and the complicated road situation.

Fire safety: Main Directorate “Fire safety and population protection“ informs about over a hundred fires extinguished in the past few days. Most of them are dry fires in stubble, grass and bushes, caused by human negligence or technical malfunction of agricultural machinery. The red and orange fire danger codes remain in force in large parts of Southern and Central Bulgaria.

Main Directorate “Fire safety and population protection“ informs about over a hundred fires extinguished in the past few days. Most of them are dry fires in stubble, grass and bushes, caused by human negligence or technical malfunction of agricultural machinery. The red and orange fire danger codes remain in force in large parts of Southern and Central Bulgaria. Road accidents: The national statistics of the Ministry of Interior report dozens of serious accidents over the last 24 hours with injuries and material damage. Traffic police are stepping up checks within the framework of the specialized police operation, with a focus on speeding and driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs.

Conditions for tourism in the mountains

The Mountain Rescue Service (MSS) of the Bulgarian Red Cross reports excellent conditions for mountain tourism throughout the country. The weather in the higher parts is clear, sunny and cool, with a light to moderate wind. Temperatures in the morning hours vary between 9 and 15 degrees, and the maximum at 1200 meters altitude will reach about 22 degrees.

However, the Bulgarian Mountain Rescue Service warns that the sunshine is extremely strong. Tourists must wear hats, sunscreen and sufficient water. Rescuers remind that in the afternoon hours local cloudiness and short-term showers in individual massifs are possible, so hikes should be planned early in the morning on marked trails.