Nikolay Denkov: We see political schizophrenia

We see political schizophrenia. On the one hand, Rumen Radev says that he does not want to participate in the "coalition of the willing". On the other hand, the Foreign Minister officially signs a declaration in Kiev, in which he says that efforts to support Ukraine will be strengthened through the coalition of the willing. Bulgaria seems to be torn between two European worlds. This was stated by the MP from "Continuing the Change" Acad. Nikolay Denkov in the program "The Day Begins" on BNT.

The Prime Minister's positions leave Bulgaria outside the general European positions - first, to strengthen European industry and defense. And secondly - they are in sharp contradiction with international law, which Bulgaria has undertaken to implement, he added.

"Either the prime minister should explain what happened, or dismiss his foreign minister if she signed the declaration of support for Ukraine through the "Coalition of the Willing", despite the prime minister's position that he does not want to be part of the coalition," Denkov added.

The way to establish peace is for Russia to stop its attacks. This is done by supporting Ukraine - both financially, militarily, and logistically, the former prime minister also noted.

In his words, there are three main problems with the 2026 Budget. "Extremely opaque and most likely with a wrong macro framework. Yesterday it became clear that there are about 4 billion euros that are not described - 3.1 billion euros that were increased without describing in the budget what they were increased for. Plus about 900 million euros, which are underestimated revenues. The second reason - although they are not described, there are about 200-300 million euros, with which a number of current problems can be solved - the payment of maternity leave, or an increase in scholarships for students for success. Third - this huge deficit with the wrong macro framework comes from the fact that a huge increase in capital expenditures and the maintenance of various institutions is planned. Combining the three, it turns out that we are increasing them without it being clear what we are spending them on at the expense of all frozen social expenditures", Denkov also pointed out.

And he added: "The way out is to describe the main expenses that stand behind these 4 billion euros. I am practically sure that the planned deficit will not be realized".

Regarding the changes in the judiciary and the election of a new composition of the Supreme Judicial Council, Denkov commented: "We have not yet entered into this conversation. I hope that this topic will not be included in the same way as the budget. There are rules and a way to discuss nominations for the Supreme Judicial Council. The only thing we are interested in is that honest and competent people enter the Supreme Judicial Council. We will enter this process if we are invited".