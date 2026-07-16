Ivaylo Mirchev: The quantum behavior of the ruling party is already confusing everyone

After last night's surprising signing of the Kiev Declaration by the Foreign Minister, today the co-chair of "Yes, Bulgaria" and MP from "Democratic Bulgaria" Ivaylo Mirchev asked what the official position of the government is regarding our participation in the "Coalition of the Willing".

"The quantum behavior of the ruling party is already confusing everyone, because there is no way to be both against the "Coalition of the Willing" and support it. Unless you are Schrödinger's cat. What is Bulgaria's position? That of the Prime Minister, who says that we have no place there? Or the one of the Foreign Minister, who signs that we will strengthen our participation, "wrote Mirchev on "Facebook".

According to him, there are only two options - Radev and the Foreign Minister "drive everyone crazy", saying one thing in Bulgaria and doing the opposite in Brussels and Kiev, or - everyone in the Council of Ministers has their own foreign policy.

"Apart from the chaotic moves of the government, there is only one important question - whether Bulgaria will be at the table when the future security of Europe, the protection of the Black Sea, missile defense, drone technologies and new defense production are discussed. Just a few days ago, the government also supported NATO's declaration of continued assistance to Ukraine. Since March, we have also signed a bilateral agreement, in which a commitment to the "Coalition of the Willing" is explicitly recorded. The chaos in our foreign policy is turning Bulgaria into an unpredictable and frivolous partner. Rumen Radev must clearly answer: what is the official position of his government on where Bulgaria should be? Because when the state speaks with two voices, in the end not only does no one listen to it - in the end no one believes it", Mirchev also writes.

"After the Prime Minister said that we are not for the coalition of the willing, and the Foreign Minister signed a declaration that we support the coalition of the willing, Bulgaria should create a "Coalition of the Instigators", commented on the situation, the other co-chair of "Yes, Bulgaria" Bozhidar Bozhanov.

A little later, on the sidelines of parliament, Mirchev added that this is being done in order to activate the "Russophile electorate for the presidential elections".