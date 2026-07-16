There is nothing inexplicable in this behavior, this is the typical duplicity of Radev's cabinet, which says one thing abroad, another in Bulgaria, and a third in Ukraine, as we see. This is confirmation of the policy of duplicity, the leader of "Vazrazhdane" told journalists on the sidelines of the parliament Kostadin Kostadinov in connection with the information that after Prime Minister Rumen Radev's statement that Bulgaria has no place in the Coalition of the Willing, yesterday in Kiev Foreign Minister Velislava Petrova signed a declaration supporting this coalition, a reporter for Novini.bg reported.

Radev says what his voters want to hear, makes sure it is well reflected in the media, and then hopes that the real policy he is pursuing, which is in support of Ukraine, with continued financial and military assistance to Ukraine, will not be so well articulated in the media and people will remain misled. In other words, elementary lying, said Kostadinov.

Asked how Bulgaria looks in the eyes of our international partners after this behavior of the cabinet, he pointed out: "We generally do not have a good image in the international community, regardless of whether we are talking about our partners or about the countries that do not have good relations with us. Unfortunately, over the past 36 years, Bulgarian foreign policy has become synonymous with servility and servility. These rather clumsy attempts by Rumen Radev to do some looping in the air, where he explains one thing and does another, only cause ridicule and contempt".

For me, this is humiliating as a Bulgarian, because the attitude is not towards Rumen Radev - Rumen Radev is simply one of a series of faceless Bulgarian prime ministers who simply do what they are told. They are not independent entities, they do not have their own foreign policy, they are appointed by foreign ministers, just as this foreign minister was not appointed by Radev, but most likely by foreign intelligence. For them, even the name of Rumen Radev will not be remembered. The point is not that, but that Rumen Radev and his predecessors such as PP-DB, GERB, triple coalitions, NMSV and whatnot, they all build an image of Bulgaria that is extremely unfriendly. They do not respect us, not to say that they despise us as a state and as a people, commented the leader of "Vazrazhdane".

The Bulgarian people have been lied to, are being lied to now and will continue to be lied to, because it is obvious that a large part of the voters want this. They voted for the lie and received the lie. In this line of thought, there is nothing surprising for us in this duplicitous attitude. The sad thing is for the Bulgarian state, Kostadin Kostadinov also said.