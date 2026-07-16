Experts expect fuel prices to rise by the end of the week

Fuel prices in Bulgaria remain relatively stable, but in the coming weeks a new price increase is likely to follow due to the tension on the international oil markets. This was commented on “Your Day” by NOVA NEWS Dimitar Hadzhidimitrov from the Association of Bulgarian Traders, Producers, Importers and Transporters of Fuels and energy expert Boyan Rashev.

Currently, a liter of A95 gasoline is sold for about 1.48 euros, and diesel - for about 1.58 euros. Although international oil prices have increased in the last two weeks, this has not yet been fully transferred to the prices at gas stations in our country, commented Hadzhidimitrov. “Diesel fuel always reacts faster because its demand is greater. If there is no new calm on international markets, we expect the remaining price increase to be reflected by the end of next week“, he said.

He was categorical that there is no danger of a fuel shortage in Bulgaria. According to him, our refinery has guaranteed supplies of crude oil for the next three months, and importers have already secured the necessary supplies. "However, the price of fuel will be higher for at least the next two to three weeks", Hadzhidimitrov pointed out.

According to Boyan Rashev, the main reason why the price of oil on a global scale remains low again is that "President Donald Trump is pushing it down". "With his statements about peace, he is cooling expectations for a serious price increase. The price falls when the market believes that the tension will decrease. However, the reality is different - there is no peace. The Strait of Hormuz was partially opened for a short time. Currently, ships are leaving, but very rarely entering. The most important signal will be the restoration of normal traffic so that the Gulf states can export normal quantities of oil again," he explained.

According to him, nearly 10-12 million barrels of daily production are still missing from the world market, and the prolonged tension will inevitably affect prices.

Rashev also pointed out that China has temporarily limited oil imports, using its own strategic reserves. According to him, this is what helped to prevent an even sharper jump in prices.

The two experts also commented on the difficult situation for small gas stations. Hadzhidimitrov said that the sector operates with minimal margins, and over the past year, financial results have seriously deteriorated. “When margins fall, it becomes extremely difficult to cover costs and ensure liquidity“, he explained.

According to him, many owners are already optimizing their costs by reducing staff and introducing night self-service. Similar practices are expected to gradually expand to propane-butane gas stations.

Boyan Rashev also touched on the topic of electric vehicles. However, he stressed that the current crisis is unlikely to lead to a sharp rejection of the use of oil. “Electric vehicles are increasing, but their real impact on global oil consumption is still minimal. Oil demand continues to grow, as does the consumption of natural gas and coal. The world needs more and more energy“, said the energy expert.

Both experts agreed that there is no immediate risk of fuel shortages in Bulgaria, but the international situation remains the main factor that will determine gas station prices in the coming weeks.