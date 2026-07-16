"Progressive Bulgaria": The Kiev Declaration is a political, not a legal document. It has no legally binding nature

Deputies from "Progressive Bulgaria" explained at a briefing to journalists what Bulgaria's position looks like after the signing of the Kiev Declaration in support of Ukraine by our Foreign Minister Velislava Petrova, Dariknews.bg reports.

"Our position does not change, we can strengthen support for Ukraine, but only according to Bulgaria's capabilities", said Georgi Iliev.

Petar Vitanov said that Bulgaria very clearly declares that it will not deter or block pan-European decisions, but reviews its commitments individually and practical commitments individually. "There is no conflict between the statements of the Prime Minister and the Foreign Minister, she is in Kiev in connection with talks on cooperation with Ukraine in the field of energy", he explained.

Vitanov emphasized that declarations are not signed, in his words these are political documents, not legal and do not have a legally binding nature. "It is quite normal in diplomacy for it to be multi-layered, in recent months Bulgaria has demonstrated a backbone for the first time, it does not block European decisions, but it has its own position. Article 7 of the declaration says a strengthening role of a coalition of those who wish, those who have read the declaration can see that it is about the period after the signing of a peace agreement", he also said and added that there is no such period yet, and in terms of military means Bulgaria does not have the opportunity for this type of assistance.

We recall that Bulgaria signed the Kiev Declaration after the summit “Ukraine – Southeastern Europe“, with which it recognizes the work of the “Coalition of the Willing“ as an effective mechanism for supporting Ukraine and declares its readiness to strengthen its participation in it. The document was published on the official website of the President of Ukraine and was signed by nine other partner countries. On behalf of Bulgaria, the Kiev Declaration was signed by Minister of Foreign Affairs Velislava Petrova-Chamova in the presence of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

The signing of the declaration comes just hours after President Rumen Radev stated in Paris that Bulgaria will not join the “Coalition of the Willing“ in support of Ukraine.

“I personally received an invitation from President Macron to participate in the Coalition of the Willing, but I think that Bulgaria does not belong there because we do not participate in a coalition that insists on continued financial and military assistance to Ukraine. "We do not provide such," Radev said.