A pedestrian died in an accident on the Varna - Burgas road, the press center of the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported. The accident occurred last night at around 11:00 p.m.

A car hit a pedestrian who suddenly stepped onto the roadway. The man died on the spot in the accident.

The pedestrian is a 68-year-old Finnish citizen. An inspection of the scene of the accident was carried out, and pre-trial proceedings have been initiated in the case.

The driver's tests for alcohol and narcotics were negative.

We recall that at the end of June, the city police announced that since the beginning of this year, 291 serious accidents have been registered in the Varna region, with 12 deaths and 356 injuries.