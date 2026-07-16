Bulgaria has the shortest working life expectancy in the EU

The average working life expectancy in the European Union reached 37.5 years in 2025, which is an increase compared to 37.2 years in 2024, according to Eurostat data.

Since 2016, the indicator has increased by 2.3 years. However, significant differences are observed between individual member states.

In seven EU countries, the expected working life is 40 years or more. The Netherlands leads with 44.0 years, followed by Sweden - 43.4 years, Denmark - 42.6, Estonia - 41.5, Ireland - 40.7, Germany - 40.2 and Finland - 40.1. The shortest is in Romania - 32.7 years, Italy - 33.0 and Bulgaria - 34.6.

Men in the EU are expected to work an average of 39.5 years. The longest working lives are recorded in the Netherlands - 45.9 years, Sweden and Denmark - 44.5 years each and Ireland - 43.4, and the shortest - in Bulgaria - 35.9 years, Romania - 36 and Croatia - 36.3.

For women, the average expected working life is 35.4 years. The highest values are recorded in Sweden - 42.3 years, the Netherlands - 41.9 and Estonia - 41.8, while the lowest are in Italy - 28.4 years, Romania - 29.1 and Greece - 31.8.