DPS filed a report to OFAC against Ivan Demerdzhiev

DPS MPs Stanislav Anastasov and Kalin Stoyanov filed an official report to OFAC-the US Office for Foreign Assets Control against the Minister of the Interior-Ivan Demerdzhiev, who is accused of a crime under the Criminal Code, therefore his integrity is compromised.

Here is what Stanislav Anastasov and Kalin Stoyanov wrote on social networks:

"Today, together with our colleague from the PG of DPS-Kalin Stoyanov, we filed an official report to OFAC-the US Office for Foreign Assets Control against the Minister of the Interior-Ivan Demerdzhiev, who currently holds the position, although he is accused of committing an official crime within the meaning of the Criminal Code.

In the report we state information regarding a series of his actions that raise reasonable doubts about the use of the powers granted to him in a manner incompatible with the principles of legality, impartiality and accountability in the exercise of public power.

We believe that Demerdzhiev's actions outline a consistent pattern of behavior characterized by the use of administrative and regulatory mechanisms to achieve personal and political goals, rather than to protect a legitimate public interest.