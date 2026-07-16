Prime Minister Rumen Radev met with representatives of American business

Improving business conditions and attracting high-value-added investments are among the government's top priorities. This was stated by Prime Minister Rumen Radev during a meeting with the leadership of the American-Central European Business Association, the government press service reported.

The meeting, held at the Council of Ministers, was attended by Deputy Prime Ministers Alexander Pulev and Atanas Pekanov, Minister of Defense Dimitar Stoyanov, Minister of Foreign Affairs Velislava Petrova-Chamova, as well as the acting US Ambassador to Bulgaria Martin McDowell.

The Prime Minister emphasized Bulgaria's key role in European energy security and regional connectivity. According to him, the country's geographical location and infrastructure place it in the focus of a number of transport and energy corridors of great importance for increasing Europe's competitiveness.

Radev highlighted the strategic importance of Transport Corridor No. 8, the role of LNG terminals in Greece and Turkey for the diversification of energy supplies in the region, as well as the opportunities for using the Trans-Balkan Gas Pipeline. He also pointed out that Bulgaria has the potential to increase its electricity storage capacity through the construction of new pumped-storage hydroelectric power plants (PSHPs).

The Prime Minister also emphasized the strategic partnership between Bulgaria and the United States, stating that the country will encourage investments with high added value.

According to him, investments that lead to industrial cooperation and technology transfer are of particular importance. Radev emphasized that these two elements are key to the modernization of the Bulgarian Army and the development of Bulgarian industry.