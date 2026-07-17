Night raid in Plovdiv: Tax officers stormed the establishments in the center (REVIEW)

A large-scale midnight inspection by the National Revenue Agency (NRA) blocked establishments in the center of Plovdiv on the night of July 17, 2026. Fiscal inspectors carried out extraordinary inspections in the busiest nightclubs, bars and restaurants in the art district “Kapana“ and on Main Street. As of 4:00 in the morning, the operation continues to cover key sites, with the aim of strict control over the reporting of turnover, employment contracts and compliance with the introduced regulations.

Mass violations in the “Kapana“ district

In recent For two days, the tax authorities have concentrated a serious resource in the City under the Hills. According to official information from the Bulgarian National Television (BNT), in the last 48 hours alone, a total of 36 establishments have been inspected in Plovdiv, with the focus being on the specific nightlife in “Kapana“.

So far, the inspectors have found 10 serious violations in the inspected sites. The main problems encountered by the inspection teams include:

Not issuing fiscal receipts

Dramatic discrepancies between the marked amounts on the cash register and the money available in the cash register

Checks for employees without valid employment contracts

Control over the real amount of social security income

NAR data for Plovdiv and the country

According to information from Radio Plovdiv (BNR), the massive summer campaign of the revenue agency is already yielding serious results. The Director of the "Communications" Directorate at the NRA Anna Mitova announced that over the past two weeks, a total of 200 commercial establishments have been inspected on the territory of Plovdiv. Nearly 70 violations of tax and social security legislation have been found in them.

In parallel with the fiscal control, the NRA teams monitor extremely strictly for the implementation of the law on the introduction of the euro and price movements. Since the beginning of the year, over 1,500 acts have been drawn up in the country for unjustified increases in the prices of goods and services, and the issued penalty decrees are for nearly 1.7 million leva.

The revenue agency warns that the sanctions for failure to issue a cash receipt vary from 100 to 2,000 leva, and in the absence of a fiscal device, the fine may exceed 10,000 leva, accompanied by sealing the site. Midnight inspections in Plovdiv will continue throughout the weekend.