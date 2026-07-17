„Recent crises have shown that Europe's security is no longer determined solely by conventional military threats. Preparedness for health crises, resilient health systems and the ability to develop and produce medical countermeasures are now an integral part of our collective security.“ This was stated by the Bulgarian MEP from the Group of the Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats, Christian Vigenin, during the hearing of the Minister of Defense of Ireland, Helen McEntee, in the Committee on Security and Defense (SEDE) of the European Parliament, dedicated to the priorities of the Irish Presidency of the Council of the EU in the field of security and defense.

Vigenin recalled that the European Parliament's Public Health Committee had already raised this issue in its opinion on the European Competitiveness Fund, calling for earmarked funding for strategic measures such as medical countermeasures, vaccine production and antimicrobials.

“Does your Presidency consider earmarked funding to be a sensible approach in the next Multiannual Financial Framework? And would it support separate financial envelopes for these strategic measures in the area of health preparedness?“ - asked Vigenin.

In response, Ireland's Minister for Defence Helen McEntee stressed that it is indeed important to consider security in a broad sense, encompassing not only military capabilities, but also pandemic preparedness, food security and other emerging threats. She said that in the coming months, the Irish Presidency will hold intensive consultations with member states on the next Multiannual Financial Framework, including on priorities and the distribution of funds. McEntee said that when talking about security and defence, a more holistic approach is needed, not just a traditional understanding of defence investment, and decisions must be taken jointly with member states.

For contact with the Group of the Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats in the EP: https://www.socialistsanddemocrats.eu/