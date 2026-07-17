The parliamentary group of "Democratic Bulgaria" has called on President Iliana Yotova to convene a National Security Advisory Council (NSAC) to clarify the full information and geopolitical risks of the tactical nuclear strike announced by Prime Minister Rumen Radev in the National Assembly, news.bg reports.

At a briefing in the National Assembly, the co-chairman of "Yes, Bulgaria" Ivaylo Mirchev pointed out that Prime Minister Rumen Radev has commented on a number of incorrect policies in the National Assembly that do not correspond to the truth. He first highlighted the contract with "Botas", which is disadvantageous for Bulgaria. "The same people who told us that Bulgaria has no gas and that it will remain in the dark, we heard today that there will be a tactical nuclear strike. The fact is that Bulgaria has been expelled from the "Coalition of the Willing" and entered the "Coalition of the Unwilling", commented Mirchev.

The second co-chair of "Yes, Bulgaria" Bozhidar Bozhanov stated that it is the duty of President Iliana Yotova to convene the KSNS relatively often. "Another reason that can be discussed at the KSNS is the decision of "Progressive Bulgaria" to stop at Plamen Tonchev as chairman of the National Agency for National Security", in the words of Bozhanov, asking whether there was pressure on Tonchev or not. DB does not support Plamen Tonchev's candidacy for SANS chairman.

DB MP and former DSB chairman General Atanas Atanasov pointed out in connection with the government's actions on the international scene that Prime Minister Rumen Radev is trying to imitate Tsar Boris III, who once said "always with Germany, but never with Russia". Now the prime minister has tried to imitate the former monarch with the words "always with Europe, but never with Russia".