Truck checks in Sofia: They caught a driver with all checkpoints taken away, with 37 acts and 98 tickets

Since July 13, a joint specialized operation of the SDVR and the Executive Agency "Automobile Administration" has been taking place in Sofia, aimed at controlling heavy truck traffic. This was announced by Commissioner Martin Tsurinski, Deputy Head of the "Traffic Police" Department to the SDVR, quoted by dariknews.bg

According to him, the inspections monitor the technical condition of the trucks, including worn tires, compliance with mandatory breaks by drivers transporting goods and passengers, as well as the use of alcohol and narcotics.

Since the beginning of the operation, 154 heavy trucks have been inspected. 10 acts and 58 tickets have been drawn up.

Among the violations found is a case with an incompetent driver, stopped on July 14 on "Botevgradsko Shose" Blvd. The driver lost his driving license after all checkpoints were revoked. According to Commissioner Tsurinski, there are a total of 37 acts and 98 tickets in his file.

The next day – July 15, again on "Botevgradsko Shose" Blvd., the police found a truck driver who was driving after consuming alcohol. The breathalyzer test showed 0.67 per mille of alcohol in the exhaled air.

Only during yesterday's traffic day, two trucks were stopped due to dangerous technical malfunctions. The tickets are for minor violations, such as using a mobile phone while driving, not using seat belts, and not presenting a document for an Annual Technical Inspection.

According to Commissioner Martin Tsurinski, inspections of heavy trucks will continue next week together with the Executive Agency "Automobile Administration", with the goal of limiting violations and increasing road safety.