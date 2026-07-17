Vladislav Panev: Radev and Petrova are clearly playing the good and bad cop game

Today, Prime Minister Rumen Radev announced that there is a possibility that Russia could launch a tactical nuclear strike to deal with its difficulties in the war with Ukraine. We want to understand where he got such bombastic information. A prime minister of a member state of the National Assembly and NATO cannot throw such words into space. This is the reason why we are requesting the convening of the CSNS, but if this information is true, not only our CSNS should be convened, but also the whole of Europe should come together. It seems to me that Prime Minister Radev and Foreign Minister Petrova are playing the game of good and bad cop. In Bulgaria, they are the good cop and support Russia, but in the West it is different. Overall, this strategy cannot end well.

This was stated in the program "Denyat na Zievo" on NOVA NEWS by the MP from "Democratic Bulgaria" Vladislav Panev. .

"From Monday we will deal only with the budget and most likely we will have around-the-clock work ahead of us. We will submit our proposals for reducing the deficit. The easiest way to reduce it is by cutting capital expenditures. They cannot be spent purely physically. In our opinion, between 1 and 2 billion euros can be cut. We are approaching the situation responsibly and our goal is not just to make up some numbers and have the deficit be below 3%. For me, the government has inflated the deficit and expenditures so that they can blame the previous government. They are certainly also to blame, but it should not be overexposed so much, because this affects Bulgaria's image and repels foreign investors," he commented on the topic of the 2026 budget.

The deputies adopted changes to the Electoral Code on first reading, supporting four of the six submitted bills.

"It has been proven that voting with machines is more honest than with paper ballots. It cannot be manipulated and there cannot be invalid ballots. We do not agree with the ruling party's proposal to drop the "Abroad" district. I do not see any possibility of having a joint candidacy with GERB for the presidential elections. Such a candidacy has never been commented on, because it would not be profitable. If Andrey Gyurov were to run, he would be a suitable presidential candidate and for me it would come to a runoff, where nothing is known," concluded Vladislav Panev.