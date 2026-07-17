Bulgaria doesn't need to be among the "hawks" for Ukraine, the main question is how the common defense policy of the European Union develops. This was said in the "Panorama" program on BNT by the leader of the DSB, Radan Kanev.

The risks for every country in Europe are increasing very seriously, they are constantly increasing, including for Bulgaria. European countries respond with agreements that increase their capabilities. To this, the Bulgarian rulers say: "No", it is unclear why. No one disputes their right to make independent decisions, but in a constitutional democracy they owe an answer as to what policy they are undertaking with regard to Ukraine and the Coalition of the Willing, Kanev said.

A good decision by the Foreign Minister is to support the Kiev Declaration. But the next day they say: "It is not true". We do not know what the government's policy is, especially with regard to foreign policy and security. It is not clear why they are abandoning their decision, what has developed in three and a half days. When you do not have a policy, you cannot have ensured security. We insist that this policy must be shared with the citizens. It is very difficult to support or disagree with anything, the DSB leader emphasized.

He also commented on the "Radev" prepared by the cabinet and adopted in the first reading in the National Assembly a draft budget for 2026.

The rulers have complete freedom to accept any budget they want, but they do not answer why they accept such a budget, for example, what the pledged 10 billion capital expenditures will be spent on. By the end of this budget year, there is no possibility of spending this money. This means that Bulgarian taxpayers are being cheated in advance. This was also done during the time of Borisov and Peevski, but here the scale is frighteningly larger. That is, now reserves must be accumulated or, as Borisov used to say - fat, to ensure that the rulers win the local elections next year, Radn Kanev pointed out.

The majority is floundering in populism with an authoritarian element. Currently, the strategic ally of DSB is "Yes, Bulgaria", and the strategic ally of "Democratic Bulgaria" There are many Bulgarian citizens with pro-European sentiments who currently do not support us and do not vote for us. The right-wing political opposition must be consolidated and the rule of law must be protected, Kanev also said.