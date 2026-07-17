Petar Vitanov: Radev was categorical - Bulgaria at this stage has no place in the "Coalition of the Willing"

One is the center of our foreign policy. Prime Minister Radev was categorical - Bulgaria at this stage has no place in the “Coalition of the Willing”. Bulgaria does not deter a single European decision, nor does it block it. This was stated by Petar Vitanov from “Progressive Bulgaria“ in the “Panorama” program on BNT.

According to him, July 15 is the national holiday of Ukraine and our Foreign Minister was in Kiev in connection with negotiations on deepening energy and economic cooperation.

“We have an interest, especially in the energy sector. Ukraine is looking for an opportunity to supply its gas storage, it may become part of the vertical gas corridor. It would be good for Bulgaria if larger quantities of gas passed through our territory and the country would benefit. We are about to conclude contracts between “Bulgargaz” and ”Naftogaz”, he explained.

Nothing has been signed. There are no legally binding elements, Vitanov assured on the occasion of the ”Kiev Declaration”. ”There are member states of the “Coalition of the Willing” that are conducting an active dialogue with Russia, there are those that deter and block European decisions, and others that have very serious reservations about the new sanctions package. Each country defends its national interest within different formats, and Bulgaria does the same”.