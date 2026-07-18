Kostadin Kostadinov: Better Turkish series

Today Radev said that Petrova did not sign anything, but Petrova said that she signed.

Better Turkish series, as Erdogan would say. This was written on "Facebook" by the leader of „Vazrazhdane“ Kostadin Kostadinov

Political tension in Bulgaria remains critically high over the weekend, after our country found itself at the epicenter of a serious foreign policy dispute over the adoption of the so-called „Kiev Declaration“.

The tension is caused by contradictory information about whether our country has officially signed the document voted on during the Fifth Summit „Ukraine – Southeastern Europe“ in Kiev.

The incident sparked a sharp wave of criticism from the opposition, which accused the ruling party of complete chaos in foreign policy and a lack of transparency.

Institutions deny physical signature on the document

The scandal erupted after information appeared on the official website of the Ukrainian presidency that Bulgarian Foreign Minister Velislava Petrova-Chamova had signed the declaration expressing readiness to strengthen cooperation in the “Coalition of the Willing“. This came into direct contradiction with the government's previous line.

In official statements to the Bulgarian media on Friday (July 17), Prime Minister Rumen Radev categorically denied that there was a Bulgarian signature on the text. The Prime Minister emphasized: “There is no signature and you will not see one“, assuring the public that there is no disagreement in the cabinet on the subject.

Foreign Minister Velislava Petrova-Chamova herself also made a statement on the sidelines of the parliament to clarify the situation. According to her, these types of documents are consensual political acts that, according to diplomatic practice, do not require a physical signature. The MFA's position was confirmed in the review material of bTV Novinite, which states that Bulgaria has supported the text in principle, but this does not commit it to sending additional military or financial assistance on a bilateral basis.

The opposition: “Quantum and chaotic behavior“

However, the explanations of the authorities did not calm political passions in Sofia. Representatives of the right and other opposition forces sharply attacked the cabinet. Ivaylo Mirchev from “Democratic Bulgaria“ defined the situation as “quantum behavior of the ruling party“, emphasizing that sending radically different signals to Bulgarian society and foreign partners threatens the international authority of our country. Information about the sharp reactions of the political forces in our country was broadcast in a report by NOVA, describing the serious clash of positions in the National Assembly.

The leaders of “Vazrazhdane“ Kostadin Kostadinov, as well as Slavi Trifonov from “There is such a people“ also joined the accusations of a lack of a clear foreign policy strategy. The ruling party “Progressive Bulgaria“ countered that our country is showing character for the first time by not blocking common European decisions, but at the same time firmly defending its national interest.