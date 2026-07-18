It's a lot of fun to travel against the summer traffic, I'm telling you honestly!

Yesterday I left Albena, gave myself some time at Chudnite Skali, from there through Aytos, towards Thrace and home. I saw the first 8 km traffic jam at Saedinenie. Cars, cars, cars and no one moves. When I approached Vakarel, however, the traffic jam was 11 km long. A complete blockade. When I passed them too, I was downright gleeful watching some of the powerful guys, who drive with only the left turn signal on, hurtling at breakneck speed towards the inexorable stop. If they didn't grow wings, it would be a long, long, very long wait.

And for dessert: from the turnoff to Lozen to under the Ring Road bridge before the guardhouse was another motionless river of cars.

Okay, right. Everyone, everyone without exception knows what Friday is. So why does everyone gather in the same place at the same time, since they know what it's about?

However, upon arriving in Sofia, I had to go down to the center. The entire "Tsarigradsko" was just another parking lot, starting from "Orlov Most". And why go back from there, when I can choose another route? It was completely free past the traffic police station and I easily got home without waiting for more than one traffic light.

Yes, it is clear that people go on vacation on Friday, but it is time to think strategically in personal interest. I can't believe that workers can't shift their vacation by one day for a long weekend. Even if we assume that of these thousands, thousands of people who stopped on the road at the same time, no one can rearrange their time, the nightmare of impassable traffic kills the whole idea of a vacation.

It is up to people to change their travel pattern, because six-seven hours to the sea instead of three and a half is a mockery of themselves and simply makes no sense.