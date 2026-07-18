Maya Manolova files a complaint with the Consumer Protection Commission! Heat accountants will collect nearly 36 million

The leader of Izprav se.BG Maya Manolova sends a signal to the Consumer Protection Commission due to the increase in the price of the share distribution service by up to nearly 40%, announced by “Toplofikatsiya Sofia” only on July 16, but effective from June 1, 2026.

“The Consumer Protection Commission should finally wake up and sanction the robbery of Toplofikatsiya and the heat accountants in relation to consumers." This is what Manolova calls for in her post on social networks.

According to her, Sofia residents were “flooded with a cold shower“, receiving their bills for June and seeing increased prices for heat accountants without being notified in advance, Manolova writes, emphasizing that the company published the announcement on its website only on July 16 – a month and a half after the prices came into effect.

„Secretly behind the backs of the citizens, the District Heating Company has agreed with the share distribution companies to increase prices by up to nearly 40%, without households being warned", she points out.

According to her, households do not have a mechanism to influence the price agreed between the district heating company and the heat accountants.

As a legal basis for the signal, she points to the Euro Introduction Act.

„The Consumer Protection Commission can verify the economic justification of such outrageous increases and sanction them. That is why we are sending a signal to the Consumer Protection Commission and we hope that they will do their job. Because increases of up to 40% — highest at Toplofikatsiya Sofia in her capacity as a heat accountant, are unacceptable!", Manolova is categorical.

She also calls on the new parliamentary majority to amend the Energy Act:

„I also call on the deputies from the parliamentary majority to amend the Energy Act and finally close these parasitic and absolutely unnecessary structures in the form of share distribution companies.“

„Until now, heat accountants have collected about 32 million leva annually from Sofia residents. With the new increased prices, they will now take over 36 million leva from households – for no real work done! While pensioners cannot heat their homes in the winter!", she said.

Here's how much they raised their prices since June 1: