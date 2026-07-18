Volunteer cleaning campaign in the capital's "Iztok" and "Dianabad" neighborhoods. The initiative is organized by the Sofia Municipality and the Civic Community "For Sofia Together". In both neighborhoods, there is currently a temporary organization for garbage collection until a preliminary contract is signed with the contractor that won the competition, BNT recalled.

The cleaning campaign started early this morning. The first volunteers gathered at 9:00 in the morning. They are collecting mainly green, bulky waste left around the containers in the "Iztok" neighborhoods and "Dianabad".

The Sofia Inspectorate has provided them with gloves and bags and is assisting in the timely removal of the collected waste. The campaign is part of the Sofia Municipality's efforts to restore garbage collection and cleaning in the area.

Teodora Dimitrova, Sofia Inspectorate: "In the "Iztok" neighborhood, which falls within zone 3, there is already a cleaning contract, which has been submitted as information by the Sofia Municipality. Until it is finalized, the temporary organization, which was created with help, resources and equipment from border regions, remains in force."

Galina Vacheva, volunteer: "We want to take matters into our own hands as citizens, so that we can sweep the streets, gardens and pick up what is left around the containers."

Matei, volunteer: "We started at 9:00. This is the entire truck that we filled within 40 minutes. Maybe two more trucks will be easily filled with just bulky garbage."

Victor, volunteer: "We are scattered in the neighborhood, we are with the truck, others are cleaning the spaces around the blocks. It's time to fix our city."