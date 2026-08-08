Swine fever in Varna region under control

The situation with the detected outbreak of African swine fever (ASF) in Varna region is completely under control.

This was officially announced by the Minister of Agriculture and Food Plamen Abrovski during a briefing this morning.

As of 10:00 on August 8, the veterinary teams of the Bulgarian Food Safety Agency (BFSA) continue intensive field work. "Thank God, there is no transmission of the disease beyond the farms where it was detected", Minister Abrovski categorically told reporters. According to him, the remaining livestock facilities in the region were also immediately inspected, and no traces of the dangerous virus were found in any of them. At present, there is no evidence of the spread of the infection among wild boars in the surrounding hunting grounds.

The initial outbreak of African swine fever was registered on August 7 in a private farm for breeding East Balkan pigs in the village of Grozdyovo, Dolni Chiflik municipality. A total of 42 animals were bred at the site. The owner himself showed high responsibility, being the first to report the increased mortality to the veterinarians and fully cooperating with the authorities.

Biosecurity measures and sanitary cordon

A strict sanitary cordon has already been established around the affected site in Varna region and biosecurity measures have been strengthened to the maximum. In accordance with European and national legislation, veterinary authorities have imposed two main restricted areas:

3-kilometer safety zone : includes the entire village of Grozdevo.

: includes the entire village of Grozdevo. 10-kilometer surveillance zone: covers neighboring settlements from the municipalities of Dolni Chiflik, Avren, Dalgopol and Provadia (including the villages of Goren Chiflik, Pchelnik, Nova Shipka, Tsarevtsi, Dabravino, Kazashka Reka, Yunak, Tsonevo, Velichkovo, Debelets and Barzitsa).

Minister Plamen Abrovski reminded that the African swine fever disease does not pose any danger to human health. It affects only domestic and wild pigs, but is a huge economic threat to the sector, since there is no known treatment or vaccine against it worldwide. A full epizootic study is underway, which will track the movement of domestic pigs in the area for the past 35 days.

The Bulgarian Food and Agriculture Organization (BAFA) appeals to farmers for high vigilance and urges citizens not to buy live animals from unregulated traders or online ads on social networks. In case of any suspicion of symptoms, farmers should immediately contact a veterinarian.