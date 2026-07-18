Cornelia Ninova: Bulgaria sends double messages abroad, and this leads to a loss of trust

The leader of “Unruly Bulgaria“ Cornelia Ninova defined the country's recent foreign policy actions as an example of “double standards“ and stated that Bulgaria is giving contradictory signals to its partners. The reason for her comment was Rumen Radev's position regarding Bulgaria's participation in the “Coalition of the Willing“ and the subsequent declaration, in which, according to Ninova, the country is presented in a way that differs from the public statements of the Prime Minister.

“We saw duplicity. One position abroad, to please Rumen Radev's superiors, and one inside - to once again manipulate his electorate and the people who voted for him. These are two positions - lies, manipulation and hypocrisy,“ said in the program “Offensive with Lyubo Ognyanov” on NOVA NEWS, the leader of “Unruly Bulgaria” Kornelia Ninova.

According to her, this is the first time that such actions have caused such a strong reaction from international partners. “This is already becoming a chronic policy - to say one thing abroad, to do another inside. This receives a strong external response and means shame for Bulgaria“, she said.

Ninova gave as examples the reactions surrounding the declaration on Ukraine, the contract with the Turkish company “Botas“ and the deal for the “Stryker“ combat vehicles.

“The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry published the declaration and clarified that Bulgaria appears in it and that the name of the Foreign Minister is present. This refutes the claims that the document does not bind the country," she commented.

On the topic of "Botas" Ninova said that the agreed protocol should be published. "What is more important is what was agreed, because the prime minister referred to some secret. I would call for this protocol to be published. Then many questions will fall away or will receive answers," she said.

Ninova also criticized the budget, describing it as "antisocial and anti-economic". "They left out the economy. There is not a single measure to stimulate the economy, for small and medium-sized businesses. Investors are leaving, production is declining, and there is no plan on how to change this," she said.

According to her, the capital program creates a risk of inefficient spending of funds. “You cannot have billions for defense and not have funds for maternity and people with disabilities. A social person must react to this“, commented Ninova.

Regarding the upcoming presidential elections, Ninova indicated that there is still no final decision on participation or support for a specific candidate. Regarding the possible candidacy of Iliana Yotova, she stated: “I know her well. We have worked together. She is a person with character, experience and positions. But now she has become a person who constantly follows Radev's line. This is losing the authority of the institution“.