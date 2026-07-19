Good conditions for tourism in the mountains, but bad weather expected in the afternoon

For the moment, conditions for tourism in the mountains are good, BTA reported, citing the Mountain Rescue Service of the Bulgarian Red Cross.

Temperatures are from 10 to 16 degrees in the high part of the mountain. In most places there is scattered cloud cover and light wind. The conditions for walking are currently gorgeous, but the weather is expected to deteriorate quickly in the afternoon, the Mountain Rescue Service warned. It is good for people to go down to the lower part of the mountain in the early afternoon, as rain and thunderstorms are expected.

In the late afternoon and evening yesterday, there was an action in the Petolachkata region in Stara Planina, above the "Vasil Levski" hut. A man who fell with pelvic and back injuries was transported by helicopter to a hospital. There were people lost on Vitosha who were also assisted.