Child drowns in the Danube River

An eleven-year-old boy lost his life in the waters of the Danube River near Kozloduy in the late afternoon of Saturday, the newspaper "24 Chasa" reports. The tragic incident took place after two children entered an unguarded section of the river to swim to escape the summer heat.

According to eyewitness accounts, the children were playing in the water not far from the shore. Suddenly, one of the boys, identified as 11-year-old Ivan, began to drown and lose ground under his feet. His friend was frightened by what was happening and went ashore to seek help. Unfortunately, by the time the child managed to find an adult, the boy had already drowned in the river.

After a report was filed, search operations were organized by law enforcement agencies. Police officers in Kozloduy managed to find the body of the deceased boy before he was swept away by the strong currents of the Danube.

The incident occurred just a day after the municipal administration in Kozloduy officially reminded residents and guests of the city of the risks during the summer season. The local authorities emphasized that the explicit ban on bathing, swimming and the use of vessels for recreational purposes in all unguarded and unsecured water bodies along the river remains in force.

Similar tragedies have marked the entire month of July this year. At the beginning of the month, four people from one family found their deaths in the waters of the Struma River near the village of Pastuh. A 67-year-old man and his 62-year-old wife lost their lives while trying to save their two grandchildren - an 8-year-old girl and an 11-year-old boy - from drowning.