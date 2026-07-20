All students from the Bulgarian team returned with medals from the International Economics Olympiad in China

Five medals were won by Bulgarian students at the International Economics Olympiad (IEO 2026). It was held from July 12 to 20, 2026 in Shenzhen, China. Each of the competitors in the national team won an individual distinction.

This year's competitive competition was attended by students from 56 countries. Bulgaria took the prestigious 13th place in the team ranking, with only Switzerland among the European teams ranking ahead of the Bulgarian team. The top positions were occupied by teams from Asia.

In the individual competitions, a silver medal was won by Sara Ilieva, a student in the 12th grade at the National School of Natural Sciences and Mathematics „Acad. Lyubomir Chakalov“. David Livshits – an eleventh grader at the Sofia Mathematical High School “Paisiy Hilendarski“ also won a silver medal. Twelfth graders Hristo Koev from the Natural Sciences and Mathematics High School “Atanas Radev“ in Yambol and Ivelin Neev and Alex Georgiev from the SMG “Paisiy Hilendarski“ returned from China with bronze medals.

The well-deserved success of the Bulgarian representatives is also due to the hard work of the leaders of the national team in preparing for and participating in the International Economics Olympiad. The head leader of the team is Yordan Tsanev, and his assistants are Natalia Borisova – main lecturer in macroeconomics, and Veselin Marinov - main lecturer in microeconomics and finance, participant in the International Olympiad in 2025 and winner of a bronze medal.

The Ministry of Education and Science provided financial and organizational support for the preparation and participation of the Bulgarian team in the International Olympiad.