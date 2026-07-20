Mirchev asked for a Patriot battery to defend Bulgaria if the National Assembly allows American planes in "Bezmer"

The co-chair of "Yes, Bulgaria" Ivaylo Mirchev stated that before the parliament makes a decision on the proposal to return the American military tanks to Bulgaria, full information must be provided by the Prime Minister, the Minister of Defense and the Bulgarian services.

According to him, the deputies must be informed of all the circumstances surrounding the proposal, including the progress in abolishing American visas for Bulgarian citizens.

Mirchev also commented that Bulgaria has missed the opportunity to be part of the "Freya" project, aimed at countering ballistic threats and building a European missile defense.

"When it comes to Iran and the Middle East, we must follow the common European position or at least participate in its formation, and not have an individual one," he pointed out, quoted by novini.bg.

According to Mirchev, if the parliament still decides on the American tanks to be deployed at the "Bezmer" airbase, Bulgaria must request from the Greek side the deployment of a "Patriot" battery on the territory of Greece.

According to him, such a system could contribute to the country's defense, as there are certain risks that should be taken into account.

“We believe that it is very important for Bulgaria to be part of the pan-European project, including Ukraine, for “Freya” for missile defense, so that our country can be truly protected. By not joining this project, we are fulfilling Putin's wishes for Bulgaria to be defenseless, as it actually is at the moment”, he also pointed out.

“Such decisions cannot be made simply on the basis of one request. We want to see all the documents. An appropriate format for this to be discussed seriously is the National Security Advisory Council, for which we once again call on the president. Today we have also sent an official letter to her. After we receive all the necessary information, the PG of “Democratic Bulgaria” will discuss and decide how to approach this vote. We will approach the vote strategically, not as a tactical issue that will pass and go away&rdquo, commented Bozhidar Bozhanov in turn.