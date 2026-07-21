The second ranking for high schools in Sofia is out

Thousands of seventh-graders and their parents in Sofia are awaiting the publication of the results today the second ranking for admission to high schools.

According to the official schedule of the Ministry of Education and Science (MES), the deadline for announcing the lists is today.

The experts from RUO Sofia-city confirmed the information through a special message on their platform. The system is expected to be updated in the early afternoon hours. The practice of past years shows that this usually happens around 2:00 p.m.

How to check the results?

All high school student candidates can make a personal inquiry entirely electronically. The check is carried out in the Unified Information System for Exams and Admissions at: https://infopriem.mon.bg/. The following data is required to access the account:

Entry number of the student.

of the student. Identification code.

Important deadlines for registration after the second stage

For ranked seventh-graders, the reaction time is limited. The MES schedule provides for the following steps:

22 – July 23, 2026: Enrollment of accepted students in the respective schools.

Enrollment of accepted students in the respective schools. Important warning: If a student does not register within this period, he will automatically lose his place. The place is declared free for the next stage.

If a student does not register within this period, he will automatically lose his place. The place is declared free for the next stage. July 24, 2026: Announcement of the vacant places for the third ranking.

All students who were not ranked anywhere in the first stage automatically participated in the second. In this stage, the ranking is only within the framework of the already declared wishes, without the possibility of rearranging or adding new schools.

After the publication of the lists later today, the new minimum scores for the most desired schools in the capital will also become clear. In the first stage, the leading positions were again occupied by the Sofia High School of Mathematics (SMG).