The line committee discusses the 2026 Budget on second reading

Today at 12:30 p.m., the line committee on budget in the National Assembly begins the key consideration of the second reading of the draft budget for 2026.

After last week, the members of parliament already finally adopted the plan of accounts of the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) and the State Social Insurance Fund (SSP), the focus is shifting entirely to the "big" state budget.

Key parameters and debates on the deficit

The main economic macro indicators in the draft budget include:

Budget deficit of 5.7% of gross domestic product (GDP).

of 5.7% of gross domestic product (GDP). Economic growth of 2.6 percent.

of 2.6 percent. Average annual inflation of 4.3% according to the harmonized index.

The opposition is seriously criticizing the deficit levels. However, the Ministry of Finance explains that a large part of these percentages represent advance accumulated revenues and previously planned payments. According to the department's calculations, without these factors, the real deficit amounts to 2.3 percent.

Dozens of amendments between the two readings

Between the first and second reading of the bill, deputies from different political forces submitted a total of 69 proposals for amendments. Most of the amendments proposed by the ruling majority concern the refinement of texts and the regulation of a clear order for financing municipal projects.

The opposition parties insist on allocating additional funds for social payments, road network maintenance and regional projects. Among the more specific proposals, requests for providing funds for civil servants and targeted funding for the restoration of the Shipka monument stand out.

The draft budget also sets a ceiling for the new state debt for the year of 10.1 billion euros, which also includes a loan under the European SAFE instrument.