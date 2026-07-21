Over the past 24 hours: Over 7,000 calls have been registered to the 112 number

A total of 7,008 calls have been registered to the single European emergency call number 112 over the past 24 hours, announced the Directorate of the “National System 112“ at the Ministry of Interior, reported by BTA

The signals directed to the Emergency Medical Care Centers are 2,203, and those for transport accidents are 350. The received calls for disasters are 77, for fires are 513, for accidents – 811, and for lost or distressed people there are 49.

The reports of crimes against the person are 1514, and for those against property there are 268. 15 calls for risky driving and chases have been received, as well as one report for illegal migrants or refugees. One of the calls is for a mission of the Emergency Medical Assistance by Air.

Dozens of calls have been received about accidents and fallen trees, as a result of the storms and rains, in Sofia, Plovdiv, Yambol, Sandanski, Petrich, Blagoevgrad, Kyustendil.

There has also been one cross-border outgoing call, in which a woman from Sliven reports that her daughter, who is in Ireland, is having suicidal thoughts. The signal was transmitted to the 112 Ireland system, and teams were dispatched.

It is possible that two or more calls were received for one event or incident, the Ministry of Interior specified.