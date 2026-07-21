Iran warns Bulgaria over US planes, MFA responds: Bulgaria does not take hostile actions

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmail Bagaei warned Bulgaria not to allow the United States to use its territory for military operations against Iran, Iranian state media reported.

The warning comes after the Bulgarian government announced that it would seek parliamentary approval for the deployment of up to eight US tanker planes at a military base in "Bezmer".

According to Bagaei, any activity that facilitates US attacks against Iran would constitute complicity in what he defined as "aggression and war crimes".

The spokesman called on Bulgaria not to become "accomplice to aggressors and lawbreakers", the Iranian state media reported. state media, quoted by Nova TV.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Bulgaria (MFA) also received a note from the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Sofia regarding the possible deployment of US Air Force tanker aircraft at the “Bezmer“ airport.

Iran's positions on this sensitive issue were presented through the existing diplomatic channel.

The Republic of Bulgaria is not taking any hostile actions against Iran in fulfillment of its contractual commitments to its ally the USA, our diplomatic headquarters announced.

It is excluded that any military actions in the Middle East will be carried out from the territory of Bulgaria.

We hope that as soon as possible both parties to the conflict will re-engage in de-escalation and cessation of military actions, on which they managed to agree completely recently.

Bulgaria appeals for an immediate cessation of hostilities and the resumption of talks to negotiate a ceasefire that would allow for the achievement of a sustainable agreement ending the conflict, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs added.