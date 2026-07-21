Bozhilov on the planes at the Bezmer airbase: They are not for combat operations, we must support our key ally

The deployment of American planes at the "Bezmer" airbase should not cause concern, as the decision was made after an analysis of the risks and in accordance with the law. This was stated by former Deputy Minister of Defense Yordan Bozhilov to Bulgaria ON AIR.

According to him, the note sent by Iran is not surprising and similar diplomatic actions are expected in similar situations.

"I would rather be surprised if such a note is not received. The law clearly states which body makes the decision and each of them assesses the goals, risks and threats," Bozhilov pointed out.

He emphasized that precisely because of the nature of the request, the issue was correctly submitted for consideration in the National Assembly.

According to him, security in the Middle East is important not only for the United States, but also for Europe and Bulgaria due to the risks associated with the Iranian nuclear and missile program.

"We must support our key ally."

Regarding concerns that the deployment of the aircraft could pose a risk to the country, Bozhilov was categorical that the services conduct detailed assessments before making such decisions.

"When this analysis is made and if risks are identified, the most important thing is to take measures to minimize them and prevent their realization," the guest explained and expressed confidence that all necessary analyses have already been done.

Bozhilov admitted that there could have been better public communication about the previous deployment of American aircraft, but rejected claims that information was concealed.

"Maybe there should have been better communication. I would accept a communication error," he commented.

The expert also drew attention to the need for Bulgaria to continue modernizing the army, as the country still does not have enough new air defense equipment.

According to him, the deployed American tanker aircraft do not participate directly in combat operations.

"They are used only for aerial refueling. They have no weapons and do not carry out direct combat operations," Bozhilov emphasized.

At the end of the conversation, he called for a more active strategic dialogue between Bulgaria and the United States.

"There are many strategic issues that we need to discuss with the United States - the modernization of the Bulgarian army, energy, potential investments. I appeal for a truly strategic dialogue with the United States," Bozhilov concluded.