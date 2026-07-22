Expert: There is no danger of direct military action against Bulgaria, the risks are different

Bulgaria will not be exposed to a direct danger of military action because of the decision to provide logistical support to the US, said in an interview with BNT national security and defense expert Ivaylo Ivanov.

„Of course we can refuse the US. Nothing obliges us to accept such a decision. The question is always what the price is“, he commented.

According to him, in such decisions the leading factor should be the national interest, which he defines as increasing Bulgaria's security, protecting citizens' rights and creating conditions for raising the standard of living.

„Without security, everything else: both rights and standard of living – "can disappear very quickly," the expert pointed out.

He stressed that Bulgaria must work closely with its allies in NATO and the European Union, since the country cannot guarantee its security on its own.

Ivanov described as political speculation the claims that providing logistical support to American military operations involves Bulgaria in war.

According to him, there is no significant difference between the decision to deploy American tanker aircraft at the Bezmer airbase and the support that other NATO countries provide to the US.

He pointed out that Spain, Italy and Germany have refused the US to base combat aircraft at their airports, but have not refused logistical support, including the use of transport, aerial refueling, reconnaissance and medical aircraft.

“From this point of view, Bulgaria in no way stands out from what other countries and allies in NATO are doing“, said Ivanov.

According to the expert, there is no risk of direct military action for our country. In his words, there are other risks, such as terrorist and cyber attacks, but they are “a constant threat in the current international environment“.

Ivanov also commented on the reactions of local authorities and residents in the area of the “Bezmer“ air base, who expressed concerns about security. He called on people's fears not to be used politically and stressed that foreign policy should not be guided by fear.

The expert also said that Bulgaria was faced with two bad decisions, but in his opinion the country should have supported the provision of logistical assistance to the United States. Ivanov criticized US President Donald Trump's policy towards Iran, but at the same time warned about the risks of letting Iran control the Strait of Hormuz.

“It is much more harmful for the Bulgarian national interest to let Iran have control over the Strait of Hormuz“, he believes.

According to him, such a scenario would give Tehran significant financial resources that could be used to increase military capabilities and pursue a more aggressive policy towards neighboring countries.