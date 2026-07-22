Kaloyan Ivanov, DB: US aircraft are not combat aircraft, but they have an important role

Representatives of "Democratic Bulgaria" did not support the decision of the National Assembly to accept up to eight US military aircraft and up to 250 military personnel at the "Bezmer" airbase due to the lack of sufficient information. This was stated by MP Kaloyan Ivanov in the studio of "Denyat ON AIR".

"We wanted a military intelligence report that would give us information about whether Bulgaria was at risk of a possible attack," said Ivanov.

However, he added that the report received was incomplete and "slightly worrying", noting that although it was secret and could not reveal details, there were things in it that sounded "scary" and are truly alarming.

According to him, the decision was made with insufficient transparency, since the majority of deputies did not have the opportunity to familiarize themselves with the document.

Ivanov noted that the planes are not combat, but military and perform an important logistical function in military operations.

According to him, it is for this reason that a more in-depth public and parliamentary debate should have been held.

The deputy also expressed his personal opinion that the deployment of the planes in Bezmer could be perceived as a form of Bulgaria's involvement in the conflict in the Middle East.

"I personally think that it is somehow being involved", Ivanov emphasized on the air of Bulgaria ON AIR.

Although according to information that he considers reliable, the missiles used by Iran could not yet reach Bulgaria, he noted that there is a possibility that the country could be within range of long-range missiles.

At the same time, the MP added that he hopes that our country will not become a potential target and that he does not want to speculate on such scenarios.

According to him, the decision should have been accompanied by more publicity and explanations to the public. He criticized and refused to broadcast the meeting, since, according to him, citizens were not given the opportunity to follow the arguments "for" and "against".

Ivanov added that from "Democratic Bulgaria" support the idea of convening the National Security Advisory Council (NSAC) to the president.

"Democracy is not afraid of the truth, it is not afraid of advice, it is not afraid of documents", he said.

According to him, such a format would provide more clarity and peace to society, instead of creating additional tension.

At the end of the conversation, the MP also commented on the case of illegal construction in Varna.

He said that he learned about it at the end of 2024 and submitted information to a member of parliament, but not a signal to the prosecutor's office, since, according to him, sufficient information should have been collected from the competent institutions first.