Budget 2026 enters final vote in parliament

The state budget enters final vote in parliament. This is expected to happen as an extraordinary item on the agenda of the deputies today, BNT reports. Until late last night, the budget committee was preparing the final version of the report for second reading.

Previously, the relevant committee approved all nine proposals of the ruling party and rejected most of the remaining 60 proposals of the opposition. However, they are expected to be considered again.

The state budget has record revenues and expenditures, as well as a deficit of 7.2 billion euros. The calculations were made with an economic growth of 2.6% and an expected average annual inflation of 4.3%.

The Ministry of Finance plans to reduce the excessive deficit of 5.7% to 3% by the end of 2028. At the same time, however, the state debt will continue to grow and will exceed 50 billion euros, compared to nearly 38 billion euros this year.

Yesterday, the deputies managed to finally adopt the budgets of the National Health Insurance Fund and the State Social Insurance Fund.