The wanted woman was found dead near Haskovo

The body of the wanted 81-year-old Boyana Stoyanova was found in a villa area near Haskovo, the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Haskovo announced.

According to initial data, no traces of violence were found during the inspection.

The procedural and investigative actions and the work to clarify the circumstances surrounding the woman's death continue.

The police announced a nationwide search for the woman on July 22, after her relatives reported that she had left her home on “Osvobojdenie“ Boulevard in Haskovo around 6:00 p.m. on July 20 and has been missing since then.

The search involved employees of the Haskovo Regional Office and the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior, relatives of the woman, and included a survey of the area with a drone.