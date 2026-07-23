Gyurov to Radev: It is strange to insist on good relations with Iran - a regime that kills innocents

Former caretaker Prime Minister Andrey Gyurov commented on the words of Prime Minister Rumen Radev, who stated at the beginning of the regular meeting of the Council of Ministers yesterday that our country is committed to “good relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran“.

The reason for Radev's words was the note received from Iran regarding the decision to deploy American tanker planes at “Bezmer“ airport.

“What exactly are we committed to? To a sanctioned regime that crushes its citizens with blood, that finances terrorists from Hezbollah, Hamas, the Houthis…?

Yes, we have diplomatic relations with Iran, but to insist on good relations with a reactionary regime ruled by Islamic fundamentalists who massacre innocents is strange to say the least.

For Bulgaria, it would be decent for our prime minister to share at least a word about international law, human rights, or the painful sensitivity of his compatriots to the bombing of people at the Sarafovo airport.

“Multi-layered diplomacy” still has limits, and these are the limits of absurdity that should not be crossed,“ wrote Gyurov on his Facebook profile.