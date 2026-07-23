Vanya Grigorova: This budget is not left-wing

Independent municipal councilor in the Sofia Municipal Council Vanya Grigorova stated that her only hope for left-wing politics in the National Assembly is “Progressive Bulgaria“, but emphasized that the adopted budget cannot be defined as left-wing. She also commented on the future of the BSP, the possibility of running for president or again for mayor of Sofia, the changes in the Labor Code, as well as the competitions for heads of municipal companies.

“No, independent. For a year“, she said on the show “Face to Face” when asked if she was still a municipal councilor from the BSP.

According to her, leaving the BSP group in the Sofia Municipal Council happened long before the political changes at the national level.

„I left the BSP group in the SOS long before it became clear that the government would fall apart. Maybe six or seven months before that.“

On the topic of the state of the left, she said:

„My only hope for the left there is Progressive Bulgaria. In addition, a significant part of the deputies of Progressive Bulgaria and of the people in the Council of Ministers were until recently or at least once were members of the BSP. In this sense, yes, indeed, if there is any left-wing hope, it is in Progressive Bulgaria.“

For the BSP: „I will be at Buzludzha“

Grigorova refused to make a final assessment of the state of the socialist party before the traditional Buzludzha convention.

„I will be at Buzludzha next week and only then could I give some personal impressions of how much life is left in the BSP.“

She also pointed out: „Mr. Krum Zarkov is putting everything into going around all the structures, trying to gather the remnants of the BSP, but it is a fact that the BSP is in such a difficult situation.“ „This budget is categorically not left-wing“ Regarding the state budget, Grigorova was categorical:

“This budget is not left-wing. It is categorically not left-wing. It is simply a continuation of the extended budget that we have had until now.“ According to her, the true political direction of the ruling party will become clear only with the budget for next year. “Only the next budget will show what kind of policy Progressive Bulgaria will lead. For me, it is an enigma at the moment.“

She recalled her disappointment with the economic program of the formation.

„When the economic program of Progressive Bulgaria was presented, I was personally very disappointed and all, I believe, left-wing people were disappointed with it, because it was far-right, it was neoliberal.“

At the same time, she noted that the subsequent political manifesto had a different focus.

„The manifesto they came up with after that was left-wing. In fact, it was in opposition to their economic program. That is precisely why I believe that two wings are fighting within Progressive Bulgaria - left and right. I also strongly hope, fingers crossed, that the left will prevail, but we will see this in the next budget.“

Changes in the Labor Code

Grigorova warned that the most serious consequences will be felt next year.

„That is exactly what worries me. But this will not be felt this year, it will be felt next year.“

She criticized the way in which the amendments were made.

„They should not have and did not have the right to make changes to the Labor Code through transitional and final provisions of the State Budget Act.“

In her words, this contradicts the Constitution.

„As Lyubo Kostov from the Confederation of Bulgarian Trade Unions says, this is unconstitutional. There is a decision of the Constitutional Court that says that these changes in laws cannot be made through a temporary law, such as the Budget Law - regardless of whether it is about the state budget, the health fund budget or the state social security. They simply do not have the right to do it.“

According to her, the actions of the ruling party were a gesture towards the employer organizations.

„In this action of theirs I see a reverence towards the employer organizations and this is undoubtedly the case.“

She also recalled the talks from February 2023.

„I was there, I participated in these talks with all parliamentary groups - both me on behalf of the CT „Podkrepa“, and Mr. Kostov on behalf of the CITUB. At that time, this was accepted by all parties that voted at that time in the National Assembly. Subsequently, they began to abandon their own proposals and their own laws that they had voted for. But this is not unusual for both GERB and “We continue the change - Democratic Bulgaria“ - to do something, then deny it.“

When asked if she would participate in the presidential elections, Grigorova answered negatively.

„No. I have said it many times - the presidential institution is not for me.“

She explained why.

„Because it is more of a representative office. I am not for that. My strength is in the daily struggles, not in being a representative face and voice of any country or party. I simply consider myself a strong enough fighting unit to be locked in a palace, which is what the presidency actually is.“

Regarding a possible new participation in the elections for mayor of Sofia, she stated:

„This is not on the agenda yet. There is a year and a few months until the local elections next year.“

According to her, the decision will depend on whether she finds like-minded people.

„There are a number of problems that need to be solved. As a result of this and as a result of whether like-minded people will be found in this struggle, I will make my decision. Because at the moment there are none yet. In many of the struggles I lead, I have a hard time finding like-minded people among the parties. Rather, there are those among the people who are not represented by the party.“Grigorova also commented on the competitions for the management of the municipal companies.

“What is being used in front of the audience is that there is no way with this way of thinking – party, largely with agreements – to make a completely open choice.“

She said that she is a member of the competition committee for medical institutions and is obliged to maintain confidentiality.

„We are required to sign a declaration stating that we will not share information that has become known to us within the framework of the competition procedure.“

According to her, this requirement is not new.

„This declaration is part of the regulation for the functioning of municipal medical institutions. It is not an innovation. She has been signing since 2021.“

She still revealed that there are many candidates.

„I can tell you that there are about 180 candidates for all municipal medical institutions in the capital.“

We are talking about candidates for executive directors, members of the boards of directors and controllers.

Grigorova expressed concern that the public will not be able to follow the real competition between the candidates.

„Sofian residents will not have the right to understand what kind of competition they were in and whether our choice was the right one. Or the two largest parties – GERB and PP-DB – they did not agree on which candidate would receive a higher number of points, so that she would simply be appointed, regardless of the competition.“

According to her, the very announcement of the competitions shows that there is already an understanding between the political forces.

„Since it has already come to announcing the competitions, there is obviously some understanding between them. Otherwise, there would not have been an announcement of competitions.“

She emphasized that the big question is whether the appointments will be made based on the professional qualities of the candidates.

„The question is to what extent they were inclined to choose the management of commercial companies – be they in transport, „Toplofikatsia“ or medical institutions – based on the skills and vision of the candidates and to what extent they have not simply distributed them along party lines. Because that would be disappointing.“

Grigorova also explained how the procedure will continue.

„We are currently reviewing their documents. Literally tomorrow we will decide which of the candidates will be admitted. After that, we will give them one month to present their concepts for the development of the specific commercial company.“