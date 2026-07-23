The driver who caused the fatal accident near Vladaya is an employee of the Ministry of Finance

The driver who caused the fatal accident near Vladaya, in which a woman died, has 9 traffic violations. According to information from bTV, he is an employee of the Ministry of Finance.

He has already been charged, but has been released. The relatives of the deceased woman are speaking only to bTV.

“These are the items that were returned to me and were the only ones left from her. The cassette player from the car and her bag. The person who killed her took them from us. This is“, says Ivaylo Asenov, the son of the deceased woman. 63-year-old Rumyana was behind the wheel of the car, which was hit by a jeep. She is a wife, mother and grandmother of four children. At the fatal moment, he was traveling to work.

„The driver who killed my mother was driving at a 100% inappropriate speed, and there is an additional sign that limits the speed to 40 in bad weather conditions,“ says Ivaylo Asenov.

After the collision, the man and woman get out of the jeep, as can be seen on the video. They open the back doors, most likely to see the children who were traveling with them - a 1-month-old baby and a 4-year-old child. However, by the end of the video, the two do not go to the car they hit.

„The behavior at the scene is that of a cold-blooded killer. You cannot kill a person, crush the car he is driving, look after his own children, family, and then look at the material damage to the car. What kind of person must you be?“, says the son of the deceased woman.

According to information from bTV, a man named Antoniy Sotirov was behind the wheel of the jeep. “It turns out that the killer is an employee of the Ministry of Finance. A state expert. Apparently he will look for connections“, commented Rusalena Ananieva, a relative of the deceased woman. The Ministry of Finance responded that until now they have not received an official notification from the competent authorities about the accident that occurred.

“The questions asked relate to a specific individual and to circumstances that are not related to the performance of official duties or the activities carried out by the Ministry of Finance“, the Ministry of Finance indicated. The prosecutor's office announced that the driver has been charged with causing death by negligence. The public prosecutor's statement makes it clear that no more severe detention measure was requested and Sotirov is now free, but without a driver's license.

„Has the driver's blood sample been taken for alcohol and drugs?“, asks the son of the deceased woman.

„We want a report to be issued on whether he was a habitual offender and what kind of driver he was“, says Rusalena Ananieva.

The State Department of Internal Affairs told bTV that the driver has a total of 9 tickets - 4 for speeding, two each for not carrying a control ticket and not observing road markings, and 1 for driving a technically defective vehicle.

„This is a photo of my mother that I found at home. From her younger years. Dedicated. A man who deserved great respect. Now we are the victims. Tomorrow it could be someone else“, says Ivaylo Asenov.